Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about what he saw in Eli Drake (La Knight) in 2017 while in Impact Wrestling. He noticed Drake had charisma and could talk.

“I can remember asking 2 or 3 people. How come he’s not at WWE? Like what happened, you know. And here’s why. When you kind of go from Alberto and that vision. This is just kind of maybe it’s how I was born and raised or the vision or looking through things is you have to have to look at your roster and say, all right, who can perform the very best with as many people as possible when you’re doing 12 shows in six days. You better have a workhorse that has personality. And so I don’t think it’s any magical formula who can go out and tear the house down with as many different opponents as possible that can talk. What was he saying back then? Oh my gosh, I just had a ‘No, oh, gosh.’ Conrad. Anyway, personality. Charisma. Talk. You looked at our roster. Who was ready to? And I was close, but that’s what I’m saying. Does he fit the bill? Dave [Meltzer] I don’t care who we name champions because of the platform that we are currently on. He wouldn’t have liked anybody. We asked if we could have Ric Flair and Bruno Sammartino’s lovechild. He wouldn’t have liked it.”

