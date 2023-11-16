Rey Mysterio finds himself sidelined once again due to a knee injury. He recently underwent surgery, marking his tenth knee surgery throughout his career.

This setback happened after losing the United States Title to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mysterio was then written off television on SmackDown last week following an attack by Santos Escobar, who believed Mysterio was siding with Carlito over him.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Mysterio had been dealing with the injury for three months and will be out of action for at least six weeks. When Mysterio returns, there are plans for a group vs. group feud involving Mysterio and Carlito against Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Whether the LWO name will be used or if WWE will continue with it remains unclear.