On a recent episode of his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE star talked about Nia Jax accidentally punching Becky Lynch for real in 2018 on Raw during a brawl leading to her match with Ronda Rousey at Survvor Series being nixed.

“I don’t think it got real. I think it was an accident, but it was an accident that landed, you know what I mean? And a lot of times, that happens a lot of times. Thank God in heaven it doesn’t happen to your nose every time. Sometimes, it’s in the side of the head. Sometimes, it’s in the jaw. It’s in the ribs. You know what I mean? Like, so you play wrestling at 100 miles an hour or as fast as this body will go and hit another body at that speed or whatever. Like your things are going to happen, so that’s part of the gig. And if you come back selling or come back mad. It don’t look good on you. You know what I mean? You got to come back and go. ‘Hey. Good stuff out there. Sorry about that. Whatever.’ But you come back, you, gloss it over and you say, no, that’s good for the business. And it sounds hokey, but how good for the business was it? Like, it was literally good for the business. Now, having said that’s not I’m not climbing under a TV table and gigging myself. That just happened. And then that made the moment more organic and real because it really just happened. We really saw what made it happen. We could rewind it and like, Holy mackerel. ‘Now Nia’s got a crippler,’ you know what I mean? Like, she’s put her out of business and busted her face open and holy mackerel. It was great for business.”

