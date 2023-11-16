Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight vs. Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita in a Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight took place on Wednesdays AEW Dynamite. However, Jericho went through a scary situation before the match.

The babyfaces went over in a wild match. Jericho revealed what happened to him before the match started on Twitter.

He responded to a fan whether Omega’s fireworks had burned his arm, leading to Jericho confirming it.