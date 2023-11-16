After signing a multi-year licensing agreement with the NFL this past August, it appears like WWE will be growing its presence in the sports industry. WWE designs legacy championship belts modeled after NFL teams. All 32 teams’ official colors and logos are featured on the belts.

With a potential partnership with the Big 12 conference, WWE is now trying to duplicate it on a collegiate scale.

According to WrestleVotes, a deal between the conference and WWE is close to being reached.

“I’m told WWE and the Big 12 Conference are nearing an agreement which would allow WWE to produce licensed Big 12 merchandise focused around the upcoming college football bowl season. Another big step in the sports world for WWE.”