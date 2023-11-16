MJF opens up about his experience working on the The Iron Claw.

The film is set to hit theaters this December and tells the story of the legendary Von Erich Family, where the Salt of the Earth portrayed Lance Von Erich. Aside from acting the current reigning AEW world champion was an executive producer on the project. In a recent interview with Sports IllustratedIt meant the world to be involved. Sean Durkin is one of the brightest, most creative human beings I’ve met in life. I learned so much from him and Efron.

Later in the chat, MJF admitted that he liked acting much more than he thought he would and hopes it is something he can pursue more of later down the line.

I never thought I’d say this, but I genuinely think I love acting as much as professional wrestling. When I first walked into a ring, I felt like I belonged there. When I walked on set, I felt like I was supposed to be there. Acting excites me, and I’m going to keep exploring that. I just did an indie flick comedy called Floaters with Steve Guttenberg and Seth Green and a lot of other great people–and I just did voice work for an animated feature for DC Comics, which was a blast. There is a lot more to come.

Elsewhere in the interview, MJF spoke about his recent Collision classic against Kenny Omega, a win that helped him cement himself as the longest reigning world champion in AEW history. You can read about that here.