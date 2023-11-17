Mickie James confirms a recent report that says she was taking some time away from TNA (Impact) Wrestling.

The former multi-time Knockouts Champion spoke on this topic during a recent appearance on GAW TV. James tells the program that she has never officially been under contract to TNA and that her relationship with the brand and Scott D’Amore are still very strong.

I will say, I saw also on the Internet that I was taken off of the IMPACT roster page, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’ You know what I was really shocked about, and I appreciate the fans, thank you guys. You all are amazing, to know that you care, and that it moved you to a point to where it kind of rumbled my timeline. I don’t know about who else’s timeline it rumbled, but I certainly saw a bunch of stuff about it. I was like, oh. I’ve had a wonderful working relationship with IMPACT this whole time, and I’ve been able to do some really great stuff. They helped me so much with EmPowerr, but also I was able to, the whole Rumble thing, going back for the Rumble as Knockouts World Champion, but I’ve never been under contract the whole time I’ve been there. I have a great relationship with Scott. I love Scott. They know that I’m always here for them.

James later states that she has felt a little stressed due to the amount of time she and her husband, Nick Aldis, have been away from home. She adds that she is happy to take this time to relax while Aldis does his thing in WWE.

Right now, it took me a second to come to this, but I wanted to do great business no matter what. But right now, Nick just got a hell of an opportunity, and an opportunity that he’s waited a very, very long time to get. Between juggling both of our schedules of me being on the road, I just found myself very stressed out. I also think he’s having a really awesome opportunity, and I think that I could just sit back for a little because I don’t really have anything else to prove in this world of wrestling. Are there things that I still want to do, or if it was the right thing or the right moment, or whatever? Sure, I’m down. I’m always down to do good business, wherever that is. But I also wanted to take a space and just kind of be home and let Nick go out and do his thing as the GM of SmackDown right now, without any stress, without any worry, and knowing that I’m mom-ing at home hard. I’ve still got signings, I still have appearances. I could still show up in a wrestling ring tomorrow if I wanted to and kick all the ass because that’s what Hardcore Country does [laughs].

As for her last run with TNA, James is very happy with how things went, including her match with current Knockouts Champion Trinity.

I think because IMPACT is rebranding, they’re changing from IMPACT to TNA, as they’re revamping, I think that they just kind of removed everyone who wasn’t active on the roster, and my last stint was, I told them, I want to come back. I want to face Trinity, I think this will be great, it’ll be monumental. I think that it takes any doubt out of the fans’ minds of who’s the champ, and who’s not the champ. Plus, I just wanted an opportunity to wrestle Trinity in a singles match because I never had a chance to do that, and I love her and I respect her so much. I did that, I thought we had a great match, and cheers. I’m just at home, chilling, waiting on the phone to ring.

