Billy Corgan responds.

Yesterday, a report surfaced from Haus of Wrestling stating that the NWA was prepared to make talent cuts and production cuts in the near future in order to save money. The reasons for the cuts were reportedly due to the promotion not having any sponsorship money coming at this time. Corgan himself responded to this during a recent interview with PW Insider, where he clarifies that the financial health of the NWA is fine.

[The] Financial health is fine. I’m 100 percent owner, still. No investors. So I answer to no one on expenditures except myself. For those who have noticed, this has been an incredibly successful period in my musical life; including a massive summer tour in 2023 and two more tours on the books for 2024 with an arena and festival summer run in Europe flowing into stadium tour with Green Day. So if I needed additional funding (I don’t currently) I can get it easily, because I also own all my songs as well as my recorded work (what they call ‘masters’) since 2001; and which one could get loans on against future earnings, etc. if needed.

Corgan then explains that NWA is actually spending more money for its upcoming tapings because they are happening away from their normal studio location. He adds that 2023 has been one of the NWA’s biggest spending years.

This is where the stupidity of this kind of ‘reporting’ shows itself. Sarasota, Florida [tomorrow’s NWA event] is a live-to-tape event which will turn into future episodes of Powerrrr. So we try to balance who’s flying in from where, etc. to ensure the quality of the show is very high against the cost of running a live remote. [The live remote] is much more expensive than running, say at Skyway in Nashville in a TV studio. So by definition, this live ‘taping’ is more expensive than Powerrr in the studio. So we are actually spending more money, not less. 2023 has been the most expensive year yet of the Lightning One era and that’s a good thing because the wrestling and quality of our productions has never been higher, which feeds into landing TV deals.

As for the talent cuts, Corgan says that reporting is completely untrue.

None. The territorial system being reinstated is partly to make sure that if key roster talents are not in a particular tv taping cycle they keep working in our NWA ecosystem. We value everyone that works for us; and some are under contract and some are not, but that doesn’t mean I don’t want everyone working for us all the time. [If I didn’t want them], I would not have invested time (and money by extension) in storylines and promotion of a character they own.

