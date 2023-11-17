WWE has released a legacy collection for former two-time Universal Champion and one-time WWE Champion, Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds tragically passed away back in August, a shocking death that is still being felt by the pro-wrestling universe. The industry continues to pay their respects to the now fallen superstar, and now WWE adds on to his legacy with the legacy collection.

The items being sold include multiple t-shirt designs, plaques of some of Wyatt’s most famous matches/moments, and the different masks he wore along the way. Fans can check out the legacy collection here.