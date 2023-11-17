Kris Statlander discusses her AEW feud with Jade Cargill.

The current reigning TBS Champion spoke about the now WWE superstar during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo. Statlander admits that being Cargill’s final AEW opponent left her with a bittersweet feeling because she feels like AEW could have done more with her in her time with the company.

It was terrifying to try and fill the shoes of such a star, that first night that it happened when I first became the champion. It was so exciting to be back and be part of the roster and an active wrestler again, of course, but there is so much pressure that comes with being a champion, being a worthy champion, and you don’t realize it until you have the belt in your hands. Once the belt is in your hands, the target is on your back and everyone has a much closer eye on you. Being her last match, it felt bittersweet because I felt there was so much more I could have done with her. I feel like we really helped each other a lot and I’m just really proud I got to be the last match. I think it was a very fitting sendoff.

Statlander has been the TBS Champion ever since she dethroned Cargill at Double or Nothing. She defends the title next at this Saturday’s Full Gear against Julia Hart and Skye Blue. The latest card for the show can be found here.

