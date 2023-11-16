Sky Blue has been added to the AEW TBS title match at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.
Blue defeated Red Velvet on this evening’s AEW Dynamite from Ontario, which earned her a spot in the title match that also features the House of Black’s Julia Hart, and the current reigning champion, Kris Statlander.
Red Velvet with a huge reversal!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Skyebyee | @Thee_Red_Velvet pic.twitter.com/Kb883z62iw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2023
Great win for @Skyebyee tonight on @TBSNetwork in a tremendous match vs @Thee_Red_Velvet on #AEWDynamite, now Skye Blue will go on this Saturday to challenge Champion @callmekrisstat + @TheJuliaHart in a 3 Way Match for the TBS Title!
Thank you all watching @AEW tonight!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 16, 2023
AEW Full Gear takes place on November 18th from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. An updated lineup can be found below.
AEW World Championship Match:
MJF (c) vs. Jay White
AEW Women’s Championship Match:
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm
AEW International Championship Match:
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley
AEW TBS Championship Match:
Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue
AEW Tag Team Championship Match:
Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. FTR vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. RUSH & Dralistico
ROH Tag Team Championship Match:
MJF & a mystery partner (c) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten)
Texas Deathmatch:
Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page
Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne
The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho vs. The Young Bucks, if the Bucks lose they give up their earned tag team title shot