Sky Blue has been added to the AEW TBS title match at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

Blue defeated Red Velvet on this evening’s AEW Dynamite from Ontario, which earned her a spot in the title match that also features the House of Black’s Julia Hart, and the current reigning champion, Kris Statlander.

Great win for @Skyebyee tonight on @TBSNetwork in a tremendous match vs @Thee_Red_Velvet on #AEWDynamite, now Skye Blue will go on this Saturday to challenge Champion @callmekrisstat + @TheJuliaHart in a 3 Way Match for the TBS Title! Thank you all watching @AEW tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 16, 2023

AEW Full Gear takes place on November 18th from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. An updated lineup can be found below.

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Jay White

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW International Championship Match:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. FTR vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. RUSH & Dralistico

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

MJF & a mystery partner (c) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten)

Texas Deathmatch:

Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne

The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho vs. The Young Bucks, if the Bucks lose they give up their earned tag team title shot