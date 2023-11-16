Logan Paul will be at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

It was announced earlier this year that the 2024 edition of Elimination Chamber would be taking place from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Well, Australian fans can now expect the current reigning WWE United States Champion to be at the show. Paul announced the news on social media this evening.

Paul last wrestled for WWE at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia, where he defeated lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio to become the new U.S. Champion.