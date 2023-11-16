It’s the go-home Dynamite for Full Gear!

Skye Blue vs. Red Velvet

Like A Dragon Streetfight: Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, & Paul Wight vs. Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, Kinosuke Takeshita, & Powerhouse Hobbs

Hook & Orange Cassidy vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Young Bucks vs. Penta el Zero Miedo & Komander

AEW Dynamite 11/15/23

Live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary and we start by recapping the beatdown of The Acclaimed last week, at the hands of The Devil Mask cult.

Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook

Hook & Cassidy take the fight to the BCC during their entrance and here we go! Hook and Yuta make their way to the ring as Moxley and Cassidy brawl through the upper level. Yuta and Hook eventually roll into the ring and the bell sounds. Body slam by Yuta gets a two count, as Moxley returns to ringside. El Camino by Hook and a big Judo hip toss. Yuta tags Moxley, who gets in the face of Hook. Moxley eats an elbow and a German suplex. One count. Moxley takes out Hook with some elbows and Yuta comes back in with a dropkick for two. Moxley back in with an X-Plex for two. Hook dives for RedRum but Yuta sweeps the leg and pulls Hook outside. Suicide dive by Cassidy out of nowhere. Hook rolls back in the ring with a T-Bone for Moxley and a diving DDT by Cassidy. Cassidy looks for a Satellite DDT but Moxley holds on and Yuta comes in with a Hart Attack for two. Superplex by Moxley gets two. Moxley with some Orange kicks of his own but Cassidy fires back with a shotgun dropkick and a tag to Hook. Yuta in now as well and both guys exchange heavy elbows in the center of the ring. Hook connects with a big elbow and a Northern Light’s Suplex by Hook gets two. Rebound duck under by Yuta and a big German suplex. Hook with a German suplex of his own. Double clothesline and both men are down. Hook gets blasted from behind by Moxley but Cassidy takes him down and they fight to the outside. Lariat by Hook to Yuta. Hook plays to the crowd and an Ace Crusher by Moxley out of nowhere! Orange Punch to Moxley but he eats it on the chin! Boot by Moxley to Cassidy, but Moxley walks into RedRum. Yuta connects with an elbow from the outside on Hook, who walks right into Death Rider. Seatbelt by Yuta and that’ll do it.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: ***1/4. Crowd was invested in this one and it helped to further two individual storylines. Match was entertaining and everyone got a chance to look good here.

Moxley takes the mic and said Cassidy is nothing and will never be nothing. Full Gear will be a course correction and Moxley will take the belt back.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Swerve and Hangman Page to the ring for a faceoff. If the faceoff gets physical, the match at Full Gear is off and both men are suspended for the rest of the year. Swerve out first, and then Hangman. Both guys are face to face, as Hangman says Swerve isn’t the man he thinks he is, and that’s why his fiancée left him and his kids won’t talk to him.

Yikes.

Hangman says Swerve wanted to make it personal, and he surrounds himself with yes men like Prince Nana. Swerve isn’t a man, he’s a child. This Saturday, Hangman will teach Swerve the last lesson in his pathetic life. This Saturday, Hangman is judge, jury, and executioner. One last thing, while Swerve and Hangman can’t touch, they didn’t say anything about Prince Nana! Page lays Nana out and ground and pounds him as the security guards try to break it up.

Lexi Nair is with Roderick Strong and The Kingdom. Roddy knows who the devil is! Time to call Adam Cole. Cole is on Facetime, and Roddy says The Devil is actually MJF. Cole wants to know if Roddy is actually The Devil?

Match #2. Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue

Winner of this match goes on to take part in the Full Gear triple threat match for the AEW TBS Championship. Both women trade waist locks before Red hits a low springboard cross body. Double arm drag and it’s a stalemate. Leg sweep and a moonsault by Red for two. Blue rolls to the apron as Red looks for a shoulder, but Blue grabs a headlock and DDT’s Red on the apron! Blue is in control throughout the PIP, throwing Red into the guard rail on the outside and then delivers some elbows from the mount back inside the ring. Snap suplex by Red. Two count. Blue bounces Red’s head off the mat a bunch but Red fights back with some elbows to the chest. Red goes up top for a moonsault but Blue catches her and superkicks her in the face from underneath. Blue looks for the powerbomb out of the corner but Red rolls through for two. Both women trade roll ups and one counts until Red superkicks Blue in the face. Back elbows by Red and a cazadora into a bulldog, well, kind of. Double knees to the back of Blue. Red fights back with a corkscrew kick but misses. Blue tries Code Blue but Red gets free. Wheelbarrow by Red but Blue holds on and connects with Skye Fall for the long two. Blue looks for the step-up knee but Red counters with a powerbomb. Another two count. Both women are on the top rope now and Red hits an avalanche Cazadora Bomb (?) from the top. Two count. Corkscrew kick by Redis countered with a big knee and the Code Blue for the win. Skye Blue will now take on Julia Hart and Kris Statlander this Saturday.

Winner: Skye Blue

Rating: **1/2. Nice match here between the two ladies, and it wasn’t long ago Blue was the one put in the match with the veteran to get some reps, and here she is with having a pretty good match with Red Velvet.

Miro says CJ Perry is bringing in the storm, even though he loves the woman. Miro says CJ doesn’t bring the worst out of herself, she brings the worst out of Miro, too. Daniel Garcia should pray to God, as Miro will make him pay on Collision.

RJ City is with Mariah May, outside of the door of Toni Storm. May tells Toni she’s a wrestler too and she just came from Stardom. Toni says she didn’t catch any of that and wants Luther to book her in a tune-up match vs. May on Friday.

Match #3. Samoa Joe vs. John Cruz

Cruz tries a bunch of leg kicks but Joe checks them all. Big boot by Joe, a running back elbow in the corner, and a Pele kick. Cruz ducks a charge and comes off the top with a crossbody, but Joe walks away as Joe sees it happening in mid-air… in a hilarious moment. Lariat and Kokina Clutch and this one’s over.

Winner: Samoa Joe

Rating: NR

Joe reminds us what his name is, and where he’s from. Joe says MJF needs to accept his offer, and he is inevitable.

Match #4. The Young Bucks vs. Penta el Zero Miedo & Komander

Tornillo into the cazedora by Komander to Nick and an arm drag. Body slam by Nick. All four men miss elbow drops and then it’s a double clothesline. Double superkick by the Bucks after the Code of Honor! Twisting plancha to the outside by Nick. Penta sends Nick up and over with a superkick and launches Komander with an assisted springboard. Pair of back elbows by Komander but a cazedora into a doubleteam face buster by the Bucks. Assisted hurricanrana by the Bucks and Penta is sent to the outside. Senton from the apron by Nick, who taunts Penta with the Eddie shoulder shake. Back body drops sends Komander into Matt with a hurricanrana. Running knee in the corner by Nick and a bulldog out of the corner. Two count on Komander. Buckle Bomb by Matt is countered as Komander sends Matt into the waiting enziguiri of Nick. Matt gets sent to the outside as Komander hits a step up twisting hurricanrana on Nick! Komander goes up top and walks the ropes, sending Nick into Matt from the apron. Step up diving escalera by Penta takes out Nick and Matt. Slingblade back in the ring to Matt. Tope con hilo to Nick on the outside and a Slingblade on the floor. Komander dives off the top rope, lands on Penta’s shoulders (standing), and then dives off of them into a double DDT on the Bucks. Wow. Made in Japan to Matt but Nick breaks up the pin at 2.99! Komander gets the tag and looks for the rope walk Shooting Star Press but Matt catches him with the Northern Lights. Two. Double Northern Lights to both. Komander counters a Meltezer Driver with a hurricanrana. Fear Factor to Nick on the apron! Komander rolls up Matt for two. Fireman’s carry to Matt, as Komander walks the ropes, dives off the back of Matt to hit a Destroyer on Nick! Fireman’s carry into a spinning sit-out DDT by Penta! Two count. Matt and Penta face to face now, exchanging overhand chops and right hands. Superkick by Penta. Superkick by Matt. Double clothesline. Double boots. Double superkicks. Superkick by Nick after a tag. Enziguiri by Komander. Springboard by Komander but Nick kicks him low. Low blow to Penta! Judas Effect by Nick and the BTE Trigger finishes this one.

Winners: The Young Bucks

Rating: ****. Listen, if you’re looking for a car crash that you couldn’t take your eyes off of, this is your match. Psychology goes out the window in there but if that’s your thing, you’ll love this. Bucks now face off with Jericho and Omega on Saturday!

Lexi Nair is with the Young Bucks. Matt says they no longer care what anyone says, and Omega says let’s keep it clean on Saturday. Matt says their heat isn’t with Omega, as Jericho strolls in and calls them childish jackasses. Matt takes a shot as Jericho from behind as security breaks up the fight.

Match #5. The Gunn Club vs. Peter Avalon and ???

??? eats a 3:10 to Yuma.

Winners: The Gunn Club

Rating: NR

Juice dumps Avalon after the match and Colten says if that’s what they can do to one person, imagine what they’ll do to MJF?

Wardlow is pisses and he’ll make the Devil his bitch.

Match #6. Like a Dragon Street Fight: Don Callis Family vs. Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight

Is Brian Cage dressed like Axl from Streets of Rage 2? Amazing. Fight starts on the ramp and Kyle Fletcher gets chokeslammed off the stage through a chair and then… Weight leaves? Cage, Ibushi, and Takeshita make their way to the ring. Ibushi lays in some heavy round kicks to Takeshita and here’s Omega. Double chops, double leap frog, round kick, and a Kitaro Crusher. Double ring post moonsaults to the outside by the Golden Lovers. Wight and Powerhouse Hobbs are fighting in the parking lot, as Jericho is taking a milk crate to everyone. Omega finds a barbed wire bat, but Takeshita fights him off. Cage sends Jericho into a table. Ibushi is coming down the apron on a bicycle and tapping everyone with a… something, but Cage sees it coming and lariats Ibushi to the floor, off the bike, and hard. Powerhouse Hobbs body slams Wight from a stack of wood through the windshield of a car! There’s a bicycle in the ring, so Takeshita hits Jericho with it. Now Omega. Now Ibushi. TAKESHITA BRAINBUSTERS IBUSHI ON A BICYCLE. PEDALS UP. WOW. Cage beats down Omega on the outside as Jericho makes the save with a sign. Kyle Fletcher is back with shovel and takes it to Omega’s face. Jericho and Takeshita fight throughout the crowd, winding up near the concession stand. Fletcher is setting up a pair of tables at ringside with Cage. Both men suplex Omega on a pallet in the middle of the ring and get two. Fletcher looks to break a bottle over Omega’s head but he eats a V-Trigger instead. Snap dragon to Cage! Omega grabs a bottle and destroys it over the head of Fletcher! Seems like Omega destroyed his own hand with the bottle and there is blood everywhere. Lariat by Cage to Omega. Takeshita has climbed up the freezers and dove off on to Jericho, but Jericho blasts the fire extinguisher in his face. Judas Effect to Takeshita! Golden Trigger to Cage but Hobbs is here to make the save. World’s Most Dangerous Slam by Hobbs to Ibushi. Deadlift superpelx from the ring to the floor THROUGH THE TABLES by Cage to Omega! Spinebuster by Hobbs to Ibushi! Jericho and Hobbs duel chairs in the ring but Hobbs catches him with a spinebuster. Two count! Code Breaker by Jericho to Hobbs. F5 by Cage to Jericho. Face dunk by Omega to Cage. Half nelson suplex by Fletcher to Jericho. Fletcher tombstones Ibushi off the apron through a sign, that’s laid out on top of about a half a dozen unfolded chairs! V-Trigger to Hobs. Judas Effect! V-Trigger. Jericho and Omega duct tape Hobbs to the ropes! Hobbs keeps screaming so they tape his mouth shut. Omega lays into Hobbs with chairs, a sign, and a bottle. Discus lariat by Cage to Omega. Pump handle driver to Jericho! Drillclaw to Omega but he gets free… V-Trigger to Cage and a poisonrana!V-Trigger to Cage! V-Trigger to Hobbs! One Winged Angle to Cage and this one is over!

Winners: Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi, Paul Wight, & Kenny Omega

Rating: ***3/4. Exactly what it should have been. Just a complete mess with everyone doing insane stuff and Hobbs showing his insane strength on Wight. Omega finally gets a win here to gain some momentum and he didn’t even have to pin a guy from the Callis family. Win/win.

MJF is here! MJF says his past is catching up with him and sometimes he feels cursed. Every time he lets someone in they seem to get hurt. The Acclaimed and Adam Cole were caught in the crossfire that was MJF’s life and he is sorry. MJF has only wanted to be a world champion, and he’s tried to make that a reality for his entire life. MJF is afraid he’s going to let his people down, and yes he’s afraid, but you’re going to have to send a whole army to take MJF of the top of the mountain. Jay White doesn’t have what it takes to take the title off of MJF, and nobody else does, either.

A message to the man that stole the Devil mask. MJF is going to find out who you are, and there will be hell to pay.

BULLET CLUB.

Jay White says MJF is embarrassing himself, and he needs to embrace his villainy. MJF has told us time and time again that he is the Devil, and nobody is on his level. White says MJF isn’t their hero, he’s their scumbag. White says the people will drop him, but he’ll drop the people just as fast. White says MJF’s days as the official world champ are numbered and he’s got two words for him… get em’!

Juice and The Gunn’s jump MJF and hit 3:10 to Yuma. Jay White hits Bladerunner on MJF and Juice counts the three as we go off the air.

Final Thoughts: This entire episode was built around the main event, while also leading in to Full Gear. The Bucks storyline is interesting and they had a fun match with Penta/Komander. The BCC is kind of taking a back seat this PPV, and that doesn’t hurt because the AEW roster is so deep, but Moxley got some momentum heading in to his match with Cassidy. The main event was a perfect cluster disaster car crash, etc. and kept everyone on their toes the entire time, while being a heck of a lot of fun. Also, it’s time to find out who’s under the darn Devil mask, I think? 8/10.