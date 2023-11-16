Tony Khan makes a big announcement before this evening’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

The company president writes, “AEW has agreed to terms with one of the world’s best wrestlers, a pro who is known + respected by virtually every @AEW fan! They’ll come to LA to sign their contract THIS SATURDAY 11/18 on ppv at #AEWFullGear! See you TONIGHT on TBS for the final #AEWDynamite before Full Gear!”

Since Khan didn’t specify whether the wrestler was male or female the biggest guess would be Mercedes Moné as she previously appeared at AEW All In and has not been locked down exclusively anywhere since her WWE departure. However, that has yet to be confirmed. Who do you think the potential signing could be? Sound off in the comments below.

Full Gear takes place this Saturday from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.