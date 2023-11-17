Lexis King knows that he will be on a WrestleMania card one day.

The NXT star, formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr. in AEW, spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast. King states that he will never lose sleep over being at the Showcase of the Immortals because he is certain it will happen.

I’m not one of those…everybody is like, ‘Oh, it’s my dream.’ Everybody has their WrestleMania moment dream. I wouldn’t say I’m one of those people that is ‘Oh my God, I have to be there.’ I just think it’s inevitable. I think it’s destiny. If I keep going on this path I’m on, it’s bound to happen. That moment is bound to be mine. Right now, it starts one foot in front of the other and it starts with becoming the biggest threat and becoming the king of NXT. Once I get to the main roster, everybody looks forward to that WrestleMania moment. I’m not going to sit here and say I lose sleep every night over it, because I know it’s going to happen.

King later states that not only will be eventually work a WrestleMania, but that him being on WWE’s biggest show of the year is inevitable.

I know that everything in my life has happened for a reason and I didn’t suffer and go through all that suffering, all the bumps and bruises and injuries, my life and childhood, everything that has brought me here, to me, WrestleMania is inevitable. Nobody has the story that I have. Nobody has faced the adversity that I have. If it didn’t happen and if I never made it to WrestleMania, I would be 100% fine with that. After everything I’ve been through, I could be sleeping on the floor right now in a crackhouse, but here I am at NXT coming in, having a great debut, looking great, having already made a good living in wrestling and going further with it. The order of operations has been on par. From one place to the next, I’ve constantly moved up in this business. It’s inevitable I’ll be at WrestleMania, whether I’m in the main event or not, I don’t know. I’m going to play my part and run the play I’m chosen to run, and I’m going to be the best version of Lexis King that they’re ever going to see.

Elsewhere in the interview, King spoke about not using his Pillman name in NXT and how he wanted to created his own legacy that was separate from his father’s. You can read about that here.