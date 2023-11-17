During WrestleMania 40 weekend, the presentation of WWE events such as Raw, NXT Stand & Deliver, and SmackDown will have a different setup at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia next year.

On Friday, April 5, Friday Night SmackDown and the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be hosted, followed by NXT Stand & Deliver the next day. The weekend will conclude on Monday, April 8, with Monday Night Raw.

WWE plans to have the arena open to full capacity, allowing more fans to attend by using a smaller tunnel setup instead of the big sets used in past events like Backlash, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series.

According to Dave Meltzer’s report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE’s decision to make this change is because they will be able to sell more tickets and make more money.