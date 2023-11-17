AEW held its largest event to date, the All In pay-per-view, at Wembley Stadium in London, England, a few months ago. Over 70,000 fans attended the show, where MJF successfully defended his World Heavyweight Title against Adam Cole in the main event.

Tickets for AEW All In 2024 at Wembley Stadium will be released on December 1st, while pre-sale tickets will be available on November 27th.

Dave Meltzer, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, stated that the plan for the long-term is to hold All In at Wembley every year in late August on a Sunday of the holiday weekend.