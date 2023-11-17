According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been recent talk in WWE about Kazuchika Okada potentially joining the company.

While fans in the United States have been familiar with his work in NJPW for years, his introduction to the AEW fanbase has expanded his awareness.

The reported pitch for Okada is that he’s now 36 and close with Shinsuke Nakamura, who has worked in WWE for years, and it would be easier on his body. The report also suggests that Nakamura’s renewed push is to show Okada that this new regime will not treat Japanese wrestlers like stereotypical children-like roles.

While there has been some interest in the past, there has been more talk of late about the company signing Okada.