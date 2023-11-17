On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy praised the in-ring work of Randy Orton while with WWE. Orton is expected to return from back fusion surgery next week ahead of Survivor Series.

“I mean, I’d be extremely happy for him. Big Randy Orton fan, big Randy Orton supporter right now, I think since day one, even before, you know, people really grew to appreciate how great Randy was. I think from day one he’s always been great. And he’s always been great in the ring, the way he takes his time, the way he calculates every single moment, every single time he does he’s very, very smart. Very crisp with that. I love working with Randy always a blast working with him. It feels like a night off. He’s just one of those guys that I gel with so well. So yeah, super happy that he’s healthy, super happy. He’s coming back. And I think he’s going to be a huge, huge boost for WWE and a huge contributor going forward.”

(H/T to Inside The Ropes for the quotes)