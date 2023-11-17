On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW announcer discussed the matches he’s interested in seeing at Full Gear on Saturday. He named AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Jay White and The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson).

“Obviously, we’ve put a lot of attention into MJF and Jay White,” Schiavone said. “I really think MJF has come through and given us some really great matches. He really has. Jay White is one of the great performers internationally that you know, we’ve known about for a long, long time. I’m glad they signed The Young Bucks against Omega and Jericho.”

