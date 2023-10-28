Another update on Thunder Rosa.

The AEW star has been out of action since the fall of 2022 with a back injury, one that forced La Mera Mera to relinquish the AEW women’s championship. She briefly appeared on-screen to promote the start of AEW Collision, but has not been seen since.

We recently reported that Rosa has been nearing a return and is even ready to go. Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful gave a further update during a Select Q&A, where he stated that Rosa is good to go but is waiting on creative direction for her character.

In lieu of wrestling Rosa has been traveling with AEW and doing commentary with the Spanish-Language announce team. The former champion also called out a top CMLL star for a match.