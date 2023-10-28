Ronda Rousey has been moved to the alumni section on the WWE website.

The former UFC and WWE champion last wrestled at SummerSlam back in August, where she was defeated by her longtime friend turned rival, Shayna Baszler. This ended her second run with the company, which began back at the Royal Rumble 2022.

Rousey did recently pop up at a Lucha VaVOOm event and competed in an impromptu match alongside Marina Shafir. The Baddest Woman On The Planet has her first book, Our Fight, coming out in 2024.