The IMPACT Turning Point 2023 special event is in the can.

On Friday night, IMPACT Wrestling taped matches for their upcoming IMPACT Turning Point 2023 special event, which premieres on November 3 on IMPACT Plus.

Featured below, courtesy of IMPACTSAsylum.net, are complete spoiler results from the taping.

IMPACT Turning Point Results (10/27/2023)

– Grado & Rhino def. Local Talents

– NORTH Westling Championship: Leon Slater (c) def. Mark Haskins

– Eric Young & Josh Alexander defeated Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews)

– Gisele Shaw def. Alex Windsor

– Rich Swann def. Trey Miguel

– Jordynne Grace def. Dani Luna

– Joe Hendry def. Simon Miller

– The Most Professional Wrestling Gods (Moose & Brian Myers) def. Chris Sabin & Frankie Kazarian

– Kazarian was a replacement for Alex Shelley.

– Impact Knockout’s World Championship – Gail Kim as Special Guest Referee: Trinity (c) def. Deonna Purrazzo

– Will Ospreay def. Eddie Edwards