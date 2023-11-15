Paul Wight is ready to make an impact in his return to the ring.

The former multi-time world champion will be teaming with Kenny Omega, Chris Jerico, and Kota Ibushi to battle the Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs) on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Ontario. This marks Wight’s first appearance since All In and his first Dynamite matchup since he joined the promotion back in 2021.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Wight was asked to gives his thoughts on his return and how he’s feeling.

I am excited. To be honest with you, I’m nervous. I think that’s part of the draw or the magic of doing what we do is that anticipation, that adrenaline rush of performing in front of a crowd and wanting to put on a good show, an exciting show, and that’s a hard fix to get anywhere else. You have to adjust your expectations on what you’re doing as things mature. Because when you’re younger, it’s kind of about you. They’re building you. Well, I’m built. So now it’s my chance to give back to other talent and help younger talent establish themselves and hopefully become household names at some point.

Wight has primarily been used as an ambassador, commentator, and other backstage roles for AEW since joining, but he has wrestled the occasional matchup. He defeated QT Marshall on the All Out 2021 card. You can check out his full interview below.