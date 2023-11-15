Glenn Jacobs may be more politician than a wrestler these days, but that doesn’t mean the former WWE champion doesn’t still love the industry.

Jacobs, who fans know as the Big Red Machine Kane, spoke about the another legend of the industry, Sting, during a recent interview with Bill Apter from WrestleBinge. Apter brought up Sting preparing for his final run with AEW, which prompted Jacobs to say the following:

I never had a match with him. He was there towards the end of my room with WWE when I was with the authority and everything. I’ve always been a big fan of him as well. I just want to tell him what a big fan I am of his.

Jacobs would later be asked about a matchup between Sting and Kane and who would come out on top. Jacobs gives his answer, then reiterates that Sting is one of the greatest of all time.

Kane would have taken him eventually. Yeah, of course… Well, I don’t know. Sting is a tremendous performer. One of the greatest.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jacobs spoke about CM Punk potentially returning to WWE following his very public firing from AEW. You can read about that here.

