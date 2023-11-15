AEW is preparing to hold its Full Gear pay-per-view event this Saturday from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. They will first be in Ontario California this evening for the go-home edition of Dynamite.

Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several backstage notes ahead of both shows.

-The Young Bucks were not listed as EVPs on the AEW website. This was an error and they still hold the positions with the company.

-Parker Boudreaux is still with AEW, although he is no longer listed as a member of the Mogul Affiliates.

-Joey Janela recently appeared on the In The Weeds podcast and revealed that his biggest regret from his AEW departure is that he never got to face Sting. He also told the program that he thought about doing a CM Punk at an indie event when Punk was still under contract but Evil Uno was hesitant about it so it never happpened.