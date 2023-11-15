Vince McMahon makes yet another big sale.
It has been reported last week that the former WWE Chairman was looking to sell off a large portion of his TKO shares. Well that happened as McMahon unloaded 8.4 million shares at $76.41 per share. This was announced with a new Changes in Beneficial Ownership filing that was made today. You can read details about that below.
Explanation of Responses:
(1) Pursuant to an underwriting agreement, dated November 9, 2023, among the Issuer, the underwriters listed on Schedule II thereto and the Reporting Person, the Reporting Person sold 8,400,000 shares of the Issuer’s Class A common stock in an underwritten secondary public offering, which closed on November 14, 2023. The shares were sold at a public offering price of $79.80 per share, and the Reporting Person paid an underwriting discount and commission of $3.39 per share, resulting in a net price of $76.41 per share.
(2) Includes 83,102 restricted stock units (“TKO RSUs”). Each TKO RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer’s Class A common stock.
(3) Excludes 100 shares of the Issuer’s Class A common stock owned individually by the Reporting Person’s wife, Linda McMahon. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of those shares.