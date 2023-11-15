One of AEW’s biggest mysteries over the last couple of months has been the identity of the Devil, the character who has been causing havoc on multiple stars within the company, including placing beatdowns on Jay White and The Acclaimed. The famous Devil mask was previously used by MJF, but now he is being plagued by it.

Fightful Select asked several sources in AEW about the identity of The Devil. While the name was not revealed, one name who was ruled out was former AEW superstar CM Punk. This comes after the Second City Saint made several teases on his Instagram stories that he could be the one under the mask. If it were Punk, Fightful reports that it would be a massive work to everyone backstage. Regardless, Punk has not been the one physically portraying the person under the mask but that could always change.

Another name that it is rumored to be is Britt Baker, which would play off on an MJF/Adam Cole storyline. However, if it is Baker she has also NOT been the one physically portraying the role for now.

Stay tuned.