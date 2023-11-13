Glenn Jacobs is the latest name to weigh in on CM Punk potentially returning WWE.

The Mayor of Knox County Tennessee, who wrestling fans know as WWE legend Kane, spoke about the controversial Second City Saint during an interview with Bill Apter. The Big Red Machine joins the list of industry folk who believe that Punk should return to his old company IF it is best for business.

That’s a business decision. You know, I always wish everybody the best. Again, in the end, it’s going to be what everyone thinks is best for business, right? I really don’t know that much about the controversy, actually. I haven’t followed that closely. I just always want the best for everybody.

