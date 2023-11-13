The viewership numbers are in for the November 10th episode of AEW Rampage.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the episode drew 322,000 viewers, an increase from the November 3th episode of 298,000 viewers. They scored a rating of 0.12 in the 18-49 demographic, which was also up from last Friday’s 0.11 demo rating.

This was one of the first Rampage’s that aired live in quite some time as the show is usually taped following AEW Dynamite. The show featured Ricky Starks battling Preston Vance, as well as the return of The Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett).

Wrestling Headlines will continue to update you on the viewership numbers for all of AEW’s programs. Stay tuned.