Kevin Nash has some massive praise for one of WWE’s top superstars.

Big Sexy spoke about the Visionary Seth Rollins during the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast. Nash admits that he didn’t use to be a fan of the current world champion, but later came around when he realized Rollins was very similar to the legendary Macho Man Randy Savage.

I didn’t like the Seth ‘Freakin’ character for quite a while. But then I just realized, in the last maybe two months, that he’s kind of like the modern-day Macho. He has that kind of, the glasses and the…he’s just got kind of a Macho Man vibe. If you were to modernize Macho Man, it’d kind of be Seth. Plus, he can work his fucking ass off. He’s really fucking good.

