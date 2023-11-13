AEW has announced a new segment for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TBS.

The AEW world champion MJF will speak to fans following the masked devil’s attack on The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass. This will be the Salt of the Earth’s final chance to address the situation before clashing with Jay White at Full Gear this Saturday.

Earlier today, MJF tweeted out about the new Von Erich film entitled, The Iron Claw, which he calls a masterpiece. You can read about that here. Check out the latest lineup for Dynamite below.

-Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy & HOOK

-Paul Wight, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi & Chris Jericho vs. The Don Callis Family (Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher)

-We’ll hear from AEW world champion MJF