The viewership numbers are in for the November 10th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the episode scored 2.195 million viewers, a small increase from the previous week’s number of 2.119 million. They scored a rating of 0.57 in the 18-49 demographic, which was also up from last Friday’s 0.53 demo rating.

The blue-brand featured Damage CTRL addressing the return of Kairi Sane, as well as LA Knight making it clear that he is not done with The Bloodline just yet.

