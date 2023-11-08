Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his suggestion of how AEW can avoid leaks from getting out while discussing a recent report about how some in AEW don’t like the late changes to plans. He thinks by telling only a few people, you will be able to know who exactly leaked it.

“See, I don’t understand that. So I read into it and people were saying like, ‘you gave us three days to know that this match was going to happen.’ Like they didn’t… you and I could say we are going to have a match July 7th,” Kevin Nash explained. “If you and I don’t know what the finish is, we don’t have anything to give.

“It’s real simple, I’m going to tell you guys how you do this. You tell two or three people the wrong information,” he said. “And it fucking gets out and you know who the rat is. Fucking… That’s like booking 101. Sit people down and tell them, ‘Hey don’t let this get out but this is what we are doing.’ And if it gets out and you only tell three people, guess what… Voila.”