Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Logan Paul winning the United States Title when he beat Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel this past Saturday.

“I’m not surprised. You know, the maverick guy who works from multiple perspectives. He can go out and perform inside the wrestling ring. I think he can go out and box. And I think he even got a little MMA in his background as well as he’s one of the biggest podcasters, I think, out there ever. So yeah, this guy’s got it going on. So I see the WWE being able to use this kid in so many different ways, as well as Rey Mysterio has had a hell of a run. He’s Logan Paul. I’m not surprised that he won that match because he is pretty good at what he does.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.