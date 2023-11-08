WWE is considering a change for NXT’s biggest show, Stand & Deliver, next year. This show, which was first introduced in April 2021 during WrestleMania weekend, has traditionally taken place on Saturday afternoon, just hours before the first night of WrestleMania. Before 2020, TakeOver events would take place on Saturday night and then WrestleMania on Sunday.

Next year, Stand & Deliver will return during WrestleMania 40 weekend, which will take place on April 6 and 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to WrestleVotes, there have been discussions about moving the show from Saturday to Thursday.

“On the heels of the CW announcement, I’m told discussions have taken place regarding NXT’s “Stand & Deliver” PLE scheduled for WrestleMania weekend. Those discussions have been about the placement of the show. Source states there is support for the show to “open” the weekend and be held on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center. I was told while it “makes sense to some, it’s not ideal for others”. We’ll see how it turns out.”