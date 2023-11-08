Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The top match on the card is AEW World Champion MJF defending against Daniel Garcia. Dynamite will also feature ROH TV Champion Samoa vs/ Keith Lee and Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe.

AEW is ten days away from its Full Gear pay-per-view event, so the build to that show will also continue. Below is the current card for tonight:

AEW World Champion MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee

Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe

Swerve Strickland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart

Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Outrunners