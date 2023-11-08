Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
The top match on the card is AEW World Champion MJF defending against Daniel Garcia. Dynamite will also feature ROH TV Champion Samoa vs/ Keith Lee and Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe.
AEW is ten days away from its Full Gear pay-per-view event, so the build to that show will also continue. Below is the current card for tonight:
AEW World Champion MJF vs. Daniel Garcia
ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee
Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe
Swerve Strickland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart
Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Outrunners