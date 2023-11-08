The November 10 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando before NXT went live on the USA Network. Below are full spoilers, courtesy of Pwinsider:

Gigi Dolin defeated Stevie Turner via the Gigi Driver.

Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) with Joe Coffey defeated Tyson Duponte and Tyriek Igwe via their Running Boot/fireman’s carry flapjack on Tyriek.

Tatum Paxley defeated Dani Palmer via the Psycho Trap. They showed a video package from when Tatum turned on Dani on Level Up in a tag match several months ago.

Riley Osborne defeated Tavion Heights via Shooting Star Press.