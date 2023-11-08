Mandy Rose is open to making a return to wrestling and joining AEW.

In December, WWE released Rose one day after her NXT Women’s Championship reign ended at the hands of Roxanne Perez due to the content she had been posting on her FanTime website.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, a fan asked the former WWE star about whether she would be open to joining either AEW or TNA Wrestling next year.

She responded, “I don’t know. But, you know, if the right phone call comes around, maybe.”