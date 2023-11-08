AEW will hold a Collision event from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA, this Friday night. AEW will be airing Collision in its normal timeslot on Saturday night while also airing a live episode of Rampage in its normal timeslot on Friday.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,012 tickets and there are 3,107 left.

The show is set up for 5,119 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

Andrade El Idolo To Speak With CJ Perry

Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland will take on Lance Archer and The Righteous in a trios match