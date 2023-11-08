On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Daniel Garcia will face MJF for the AEW World Championship.

Ahead of the match, Garcia took to social media to talk about how the significance of this match goes beyond himself, as he mentioned Ricky Starks, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), Lee Moriarty, Konosuke Takeshita, Anna Jay, Darius Martin, Ethan Page, Action Andretti, Stokely Hathaway, and Sammy Guevara and Wheeler Yuta. He wrote the following:

“This one feels bigger than me. For Ricky, for Private Party, for Moriarty, for Take, for Anna, for Darius, for Ethan, for Action, for Stoke, maybe even for Sammy and Yuta. We take it back and lead AEW into the future. The right way. Restore the feeling.”