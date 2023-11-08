Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about how he needed to undergo an immediate procedure recently because of a molar.

“I had woke up yesterday morning, it kind of bothered me through the weekend, but I had a very very back molar that had to go. I never had a cavity in my life. I always had good luck there. It was just a tooth had to go. I had an implant put in. We talked root canal and all kinds of stuff and [the dentist], ‘What’s your schedule this week?’ I said, ‘Oh, I fly to Portland, Oregon tomorrow.’ He said. ‘Okay, when you get back from that. I said, ‘Oh I’m not sure about this weekend. It’s very possible I could go to Oakland. Not real sure’ He said, ‘What about next week?’ I said, ‘Oh, that’d be Ontario and LA.’ We know each other well, and he goes, ‘So, you don’t have anything really in the foreseeable future?’ I said no and I said, ‘Let’s go for it. Just get it out,’ and he said, ‘Are you up for it?’ I said, Let’s do a whole ball of wax,” said Double J.

