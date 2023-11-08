Tetsuya Naito had his third right eye operation on November 7th to improve his superior oblique palsy. He was discharged from the hospital one day after the operation.
Tokyo Sports caught up with him, where he revealed that he had removed his eyepatch, and his eye looks normal. The third eye operation is the last time said operation can be performed.
“I’ve removed the eye patch now, and it looks normal. I had gotten used to the situation where my right eyeball was slightly misaligned… With time, I will get used to this situation, so I think it will get better.”