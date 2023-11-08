Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod. Here are the highlights:

On Paul Ellering:

“I liked Paul. He was in the manager role. He was great. And he was managing, correct? For whatever reason, I knew he had wrestled, but I can’t personally remember having a match with Paul, but I know, I know I dealt with him when he was in the manager role.”

On working with Ronnie Garvin:

“Oh, it was. It was so easy. Ronnie was great. He really was. And and and just a really good guy, too. No complaints. It’s kind of like it was like working with Ronnie. It was almost like having a night off. Really? Mean and working with Jake. You know, again, because I believe all of us came from the same. We looked at wrestling the same way. I mean, like what the business is about. Everything. Yeah. He was easy, easy, easy, easy.”

On whether he gets paid more for working twice in one night:

“I’m sorry, but that’s laughable. It might show up on your check like you got this much for this town, and then you got this much for this town, and I don’t know, but I mean. Promoters, it’s more like, ‘What did you make weekly?’ And it wasn’t almost every week. There is not a lot of difference. You know what I’m saying.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.