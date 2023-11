WWE has announced a new matchup for tomorrow’s episode of NXT on USA.

Baron Corbin will be battling former North American Champion Wes Lee in singles-action.

-Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) vs. Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Championship

-Alpha Academy appear on Supernova Sessions

-Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend in an Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

-Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey in an Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

-Wes Lee vs. Baron Corbin