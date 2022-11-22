The post-Survivor Series of WWE SmackDown has been bumped from FOX to FS1.

The December 2 SmackDown will now air on FS1 instead of FOX due to coverage of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game.

SmackDown will air live on FS1 that night at 8pm ET, and then two replays will air at 10pm and midnight.

SmackDown will air live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY that night.

