Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark will be headlined by six-man action with The Dark Order vs. The Trustbusters. Jake Hager, Marina Shafir, Rush, and Skye Blue will also be in action, among others.

Tonight’s Dark matches were taped last Friday from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, before AEW Rampage hit the air. You can click here for full spoilers. The announced line-up for tonight is as follows:

* Wheeler Yuta vs. KM

* Jake Hager vs. Bryce Donovan

* Marina Shafir vs. Willow Nightingale

* Skye Blue vs. Tay Melo

* Rush vs. Leon Ruffin

*Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

* The Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno vs. The Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay and Sonny Kiss

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

