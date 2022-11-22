WWE filed to trademark the “Valhalla” name on November 16.

“Valhalla” is the name Sarah Logan and The Viking Raiders were using in the lead-up to their return on WWE SmackDown two weeks ago, when they attacked Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma. It appears this will be the new name for the faction.

Outside of WWE, Valhalla is an Old Norse name that means “hall of the fallen,” and is where slain Viking warriors “lived blissfully under the leadership of Odin the God. Valhalla is depicted as a splendid palace, roofed with shields, where the warriors feast on the flesh of a boar slaughtered daily and made whole again each evening. They drink liquor that flows from the udders of a goat, and their sport is to fight one another every day. Thus they will live until the Ragnarök (Doomsday), when they will march out the 540 doors of the palace to fight at the side of Odin against the giants. When heroes fall in battle it is said that Odin needs them to strengthen his forces for the Ragnarök,” according to Britanica.

Below is the use description included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“Mark For: VALHALLA™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

