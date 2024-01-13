Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired live on Friday, January 12, 2024 from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 1/12/2024

– Bloodline attacking Cameron Grimes and promo: Michael Hayes

– LWO vs. Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo: Shawn Daivari

– Bianca Belair vs. Bayley: Petey Williams

– Bobby Lashley, Street Profits and Paul Ellering promo: Jason Jordan

– Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory: Jason Jordan

– Randy Orton, LA Knight & AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa: Michael Hayes

– (Dark Match) Cedric Alexander vs. Gable Steveson: Nick Aldis

– (Dark Match) Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest: Jason Jordan

(H/T: Fightful Select)