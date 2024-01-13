– In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that Sheamus and Xavier Woods have been discussed for returns to WWE programming in the near future. Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful Select has subsequently confirmed these reports.

– Despite reports to the contrary, Paul Ellering is fully intending to go on the road with WWE as part of The Final Testament faction that features his tag-team, the Authors of Pain, joining forces with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. During his past run with the company, there was speculation that he told WWE he did not want to go on the road, however that was never the case.

– Not only has Gable Steveson worked recent dark matches prior to WWE television tapings, the former Olympic medalist and WWE NXT Superstar has also been backstage at some of the shows he was not used on in any capacity.

(H/T: Fightful Select)